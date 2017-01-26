(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman Spotlight - Mr. Mike Holt

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Connors 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Feature on Mr. Mike Holt and why what he does in current operations is important, and what he loves about it.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506861
    VIRIN: 170126-F-EM046-001
    Filename: DOD_104027189
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Spotlight - Mr. Mike Holt, by SrA Michael Connors, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dover
    AFB
    436th
    Michael Connors
    Current Ops
    Mike Holt

