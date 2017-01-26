Marines with Task Force Southwest fired the AK-47 and PK general-purpose machine gun as part of pre-deployment training at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Approximately 300 Marines with the unit are preparing for a deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, where they will train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police to continue building well-equipped defense and security forces.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 08:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506849
|VIRIN:
|170118-M-TR086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027123
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines fire foreign weapons as part of pre-deployment training, by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
