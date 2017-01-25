(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OH-58D Kiowa Final Training exercise, 2nd ID, Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2017

    Video by Yun Gi Sung 

    2nd Infantry Division

    Video from inside the one of the final flights of the OH-58D Kiowa. Firing of missiles from the 0H-58D as well as the AH-64 Apache and M1Abrams tank. All of the video was shot at Rodriguez Live Fire Range in South Korea.

    1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment is the unit flying the Kiowa.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 02:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506830
    VIRIN: 170125-O-LX039-001
    Filename: DOD_104026999
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OH-58D Kiowa Final Training exercise, 2nd ID, Korea, by Yun Gi Sung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Warrior Division
    Second To None
    Fight Tonight

