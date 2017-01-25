OH-58D Kiowa Final Training exercise, 2nd ID, Korea

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video from inside the one of the final flights of the OH-58D Kiowa. Firing of missiles from the 0H-58D as well as the AH-64 Apache and M1Abrams tank. All of the video was shot at Rodriguez Live Fire Range in South Korea.



1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment is the unit flying the Kiowa.