Video from inside the one of the final flights of the OH-58D Kiowa. Firing of missiles from the 0H-58D as well as the AH-64 Apache and M1Abrams tank. All of the video was shot at Rodriguez Live Fire Range in South Korea.
1st Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment is the unit flying the Kiowa.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 02:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506830
|VIRIN:
|170125-O-LX039-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104026999
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OH-58D Kiowa Final Training exercise, 2nd ID, Korea, by Yun Gi Sung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
