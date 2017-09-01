Al Asad Aerial Port (No Graphics)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506826" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

AERIAL PORTERS MANAGE CARGO AND PASSENGERS IN AND OUT OF THEIR LOCATION. THEY’RE USUALLY BROKEN DOWN INTO SPECIFIC JOB POSITIONS, BUT WHEN DEPLOYED TO AN AUSTERE LOCATION LIKE AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ THEY HAVE TO KNOW HOW TO DO IT ALL.