    Al Asad Aerial Port (No Graphics)

    IRAQ

    01.09.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lance Daigle 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AERIAL PORTERS MANAGE CARGO AND PASSENGERS IN AND OUT OF THEIR LOCATION. THEY’RE USUALLY BROKEN DOWN INTO SPECIFIC JOB POSITIONS, BUT WHEN DEPLOYED TO AN AUSTERE LOCATION LIKE AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ THEY HAVE TO KNOW HOW TO DO IT ALL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Asad Aerial Port (No Graphics), by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    C-17
    Al Asad
    Aerial Port
    Iraq
    C-130
    Cargo
    Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron
    870 AEAS

