    Around the Air Force: MQ-9 &amp; KC-46A Preferred Locations/ Travis Environmental Restoration Program

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force the preferred base locations for the MQ-9 and KC-46A are announced and Travis AFB's environmental restoration program is certified. Hosted by SSgt Jevon Smith.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506796
    Filename: DOD_104026056
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: MQ-9 & KC-46A Preferred Locations/ Travis Environmental Restoration Program, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

