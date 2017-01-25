On this look around the Air Force the preferred base locations for the MQ-9 and KC-46A are announced and Travis AFB's environmental restoration program is certified. Hosted by SSgt Jevon Smith.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 16:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|506796
|Filename:
|DOD_104026056
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: MQ-9 & KC-46A Preferred Locations/ Travis Environmental Restoration Program, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
