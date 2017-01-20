Big Al came down to help the 908th Airlift Wing to Retire a C-130 Hercules aircraft number 42 and transfer her heritage to aircraft number 88 during a ceremony Jan 20 at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 17:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506793
|VIRIN:
|170125-F-SH648-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104026041
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Big Al helps 908th Transfer Heritage and Retire 'Roll Tide', is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT