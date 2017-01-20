(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Big Al helps 908th Transfer Heritage and Retire 'Roll Tide'

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    908th Airlift Wing

    Big Al came down to help the 908th Airlift Wing to Retire a C-130 Hercules aircraft number 42 and transfer her heritage to aircraft number 88 during a ceremony Jan 20 at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 17:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506793
    VIRIN: 170125-F-SH648-001
    Filename: DOD_104026041
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Hometown: TUSCALOOSA, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Big Al helps 908th Transfer Heritage and Retire 'Roll Tide', is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    University of Alabama
    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules
    Roll Tide
    914 Airlift Wing
    Big Al

