Several F-35A Lightning II aircraft arrived at Nellis AFB from Hill AFB's 388th Fighter Wing ahead of Red Flag 17-1. This is the first time the F-35A will participate in a Red Flag alongside allied partners.
|01.20.2017
|01.25.2017 16:31
|Package
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
This work, F-35A Arrives for Red Flag 17-1, by A1C Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
