    F-35A Arrives for Red Flag 17-1

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julian Kemper 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Several F-35A Lightning II aircraft arrived at Nellis AFB from Hill AFB's 388th Fighter Wing ahead of Red Flag 17-1. This is the first time the F-35A will participate in a Red Flag alongside allied partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:31
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Arrives for Red Flag 17-1, by A1C Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    Hill AFB
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    F-35A Lightning II
    F35RedFlag

    • LEAVE A COMMENT