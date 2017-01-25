The A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft has served in a close-air support role for the Air Force since 1977. Over the years it has earned many nicknames. This video demonstrates why it is rightfully called “Tank Buster.”
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 14:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506773
|VIRIN:
|170125-M-TF269-990
|Filename:
|DOD_104025625
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tank Buster: A-10 Thunderbolt II, by Cpl Cedric Haller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT