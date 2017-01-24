January 2017 episode of Army Reserve Today, the quarterly video news magazine of the U. S. Army Reserve. Inside this episode:
Conqueror:How an Army Reserve soldier overcame a debilitating disease and inspired others along the way.
Yellow Ribbon Support: What one Army Reserve unit is doing to connect service members and their families with the resources they need during the deployment process.
FORSCOM Marksmanship Competition: How the events set the standard and identify top marksmen in the U.S. Army Forces Command.
These stories and more ahead in this edition of Army Reserve Today
This work, Army Reserve Today, January 2017, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
