Army Reserve Today, January 2017

January 2017 episode of Army Reserve Today, the quarterly video news magazine of the U. S. Army Reserve. Inside this episode:



Conqueror:How an Army Reserve soldier overcame a debilitating disease and inspired others along the way.



Yellow Ribbon Support: What one Army Reserve unit is doing to connect service members and their families with the resources they need during the deployment process.



FORSCOM Marksmanship Competition: How the events set the standard and identify top marksmen in the U.S. Army Forces Command.



These stories and more ahead in this edition of Army Reserve Today