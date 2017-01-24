(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve Today, January 2017

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    January 2017 episode of Army Reserve Today, the quarterly video news magazine of the U. S. Army Reserve. Inside this episode:

    Conqueror:How an Army Reserve soldier overcame a debilitating disease and inspired others along the way.

    Yellow Ribbon Support: What one Army Reserve unit is doing to connect service members and their families with the resources they need during the deployment process.

    FORSCOM Marksmanship Competition: How the events set the standard and identify top marksmen in the U.S. Army Forces Command.

    These stories and more ahead in this edition of Army Reserve Today

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 12:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506722
    VIRIN: 170124-A-SZ193-743
    Filename: DOD_104025286
    Length: 00:30:00
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Today, January 2017, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    best warrior
    operation toy drop
    yellow ribbon
    community
    competition
    99th rsc
    marksmanship
    army reserve today
    maj. gen. a.c. roper
    regional personnel action center
    conqueror
    reserve career counsoler of the year

