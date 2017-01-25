Soldiers from Camp Zama, Japan, as well as civilian Department of Defense employees from U.S. Naval Forces Japan were invited to observe a major disaster drill for Kanagawa Prefecture held in Yokohama, Japan. Charlie Maib has more.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 02:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506680
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-AD803-066
|Filename:
|DOD_104024962
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kanagawa Disaster Drill, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT