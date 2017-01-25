(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kanagawa Disaster Drill

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2017

    Video by Charlie Maib 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers from Camp Zama, Japan, as well as civilian Department of Defense employees from U.S. Naval Forces Japan were invited to observe a major disaster drill for Kanagawa Prefecture held in Yokohama, Japan. Charlie Maib has more.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kanagawa Disaster Drill, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

