    North Korea Refugee Speakers

    SUWON AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Korea

    The United States Military has been defending South Korea for over sixty years. Airman 1st Class Jourdan Barrons takes us to Suwon Air Base where Soldiers are learning why our presence in the area is so important.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 00:36
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Korea Refugee Speakers, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    North Korea
    38th parallel
    Nathan Jackson
    Jourdan Barrons

