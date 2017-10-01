North Korea Refugee Speakers

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506670" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Military has been defending South Korea for over sixty years. Airman 1st Class Jourdan Barrons takes us to Suwon Air Base where Soldiers are learning why our presence in the area is so important.