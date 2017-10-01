The United States Military has been defending South Korea for over sixty years. Airman 1st Class Jourdan Barrons takes us to Suwon Air Base where Soldiers are learning why our presence in the area is so important.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 00:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506670
|Filename:
|DOD_104023764
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SUWON AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, North Korea Refugee Speakers, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
