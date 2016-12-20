(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CM2 Mike Schutt: Seabee 75th Anniversary

    GUAM

    12.20.2016

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Mike Schutt, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, speaks about the Seabee 75th Anniversary, Dec. 20, 2016. NMCB 11 is deployed throughout Europe Command, Africa Command, Pacific Command and Central Command; promoting security and stability by conducting general engineering, disaster relief, construction readiness operations and civic action support. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 22:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CM2 Mike Schutt: Seabee 75th Anniversary, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seabees
    Construction Mechanic
    Navy
    75th Anniversary
    NCMB-11
    Mike Schutt

