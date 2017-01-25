MEDDAC Japan hosts BH conference with JGSDF

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Twenty-three officers from the advanced officers course at the Japan Grand Self-Defense Force Medical School in Tokyo visited the U.S. Army Medical Department as part of their twelve-week psychological therapist course to learn about the Behavioral Health Services and its procedures for treating patients.



Interview: Lt. Col. Susanna J. Steggles, Chief, Behavioral Health Services, MEDDAC Japan



After their arrival, they received a mission briefing from Lt. Col. Mark Stackle, Deputy Commander of MEDDAC Japan. Following their brief, they participated in a video teleconference with Clinical Director Lieutenant Commander Sherry Gracey, Pacific region, Army Medical Center to learn about the tele-behavioral health system in the Army. They also received briefings on services that other organizations on Camp Zama including Army Community Services, Army Wellness Center, and the Chaplain’s office provide to support Soldiers in the community.



Interview: Lt. Col. Toshimichi Fujiwara, Teacher, JGSDF Medical School

This event began several years ago and every time we bring students here they learn a great deal especially since the U.S. Army has so much experience in this field.

We don’t have much hands-on experience like the U.S. Army does so this is a great opportunity for students and even for us to learn from the U.S. Army and know how they implement information or techniques that we studied to support Soldiers in the field.



Interview: Maj. Koichiro Noda, Student JGSDF Medical School

We always need to prepare for an emergency not only the technical aspect but also mentally. After taking a class today I felt that we need to build a structure where we can improve our mental health support program to keep us mentally healthy including suicide prevention. The information we received today will be a great help.





After they finish with their twelve-week psychological therapist course, they will return to their home units and start supporting their fellow soldiers as psychological therapists.



Reporting for U.S. Army Garrison Japan, this is XXXXXXXX.