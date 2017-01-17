The Air Force has many behind the scenes type of jobs. A.G.E. happens to be one of those shops that does a lot of work while behind the scenes. I spoke with SrA Bedoya to find out more about A.G.E
01.17.2017
|01.17.2017
01.24.2017 18:33
|01.24.2017 18:33
Package
|Package
506638
|506638
|VIRIN:
|170117-F-ZW188-002
DOD_104022856
|DOD_104022856
00:01:43
|00:01:43
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN, NM, US
0
|0
0
|0
0
|0
0
|0
This work, The faces behind the flight line: AGE, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
