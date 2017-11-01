(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Welcome Crucible

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Video by Cpl. Scott Smolinski 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island welcome recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion and Oscar Company, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment as they return from the Crucible on Boulevard de France, MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2017. The Crucible is the culminating event of Marine Corps Recruit Training and ends with a 9-mile hike to the Parris Island Iwo Jima monument where recruits receive their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. Scott Smolinski/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506633
    VIRIN: 170124-M-XG218-002
    Filename: DOD_104022842
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines Welcome Crucible, by Cpl Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    guidon
    drill instructor
    H&S
    M16A4 service rifle
    main pack

