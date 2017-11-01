U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island welcome recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion and Oscar Company, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment as they return from the Crucible on Boulevard de France, MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2017. The Crucible is the culminating event of Marine Corps Recruit Training and ends with a 9-mile hike to the Parris Island Iwo Jima monument where recruits receive their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. Scott Smolinski/Released)
|01.11.2017
|01.24.2017 18:44
|B-Roll
|506633
|170124-M-XG218-002
|DOD_104022842
|00:01:59
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, Marines Welcome Crucible, by Cpl Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
