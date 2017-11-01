Marines Welcome Crucible

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506633" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island welcome recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion and Oscar Company, 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment as they return from the Crucible on Boulevard de France, MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2017. The Crucible is the culminating event of Marine Corps Recruit Training and ends with a 9-mile hike to the Parris Island Iwo Jima monument where recruits receive their Eagle, Globe, and Anchor emblem to become Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. Scott Smolinski/Released)