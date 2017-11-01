(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Headquarters and Service Battalion Unit PT

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Video by Cpl. Scott Smolinski 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Col. Edward L. Jeep, commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island conducts physical training with his battalion at 1st Recruit Training Battalion PT field, MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2017. The Marines conducted a motivation run followed by a circuit course workout to boost morale and maintain fitness standards. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. Scott Smolinski/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion Unit PT, by Cpl Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

