U.S. Marine Col. Edward L. Jeep, commanding officer, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island conducts physical training with his battalion at 1st Recruit Training Battalion PT field, MCRD Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 11, 2017. The Marines conducted a motivation run followed by a circuit course workout to boost morale and maintain fitness standards. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Cpl. Scott Smolinski/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506630
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-XG218-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022839
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion Unit PT, by Cpl Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
