(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How it's Done 2: AFE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Foster 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A brief and concise look into USAF Aircrew Flight Equipment, or parachute riggers, and what they do.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 16:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 506615
    VIRIN: 170124-F-EY939-0001
    Filename: DOD_104022647
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How it's Done 2: AFE, by TSgt Jonathan Foster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    parachute
    Cannon
    rigger
    AFE
    AFSOC
    Aircrew flight equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT