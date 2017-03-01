Mike & November Companies – Receiving – Jan. 3, 2017

Recruits of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, arrived on Parris Island for Marine Corps recruit training Jan. 3, 2017. As these recruits begin their transformation, they will spend the next 13 weeks dedicating themselves to earning the title Marine. Both companies are scheduled to graduate March 31, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)
