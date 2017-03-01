(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mike & November Companies – Receiving – Jan. 3, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, arrived on Parris Island for Marine Corps recruit training Jan. 3, 2017. As these recruits begin their transformation, they will spend the next 13 weeks dedicating themselves to earning the title Marine. Both companies are scheduled to graduate March 31, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506606
    VIRIN: 170103-M-ZW564-002
    Filename: DOD_104022539
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike & November Companies – Receiving – Jan. 3, 2017, by LCpl Carlin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

