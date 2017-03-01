Mike & November Companies – Receiving – Jan. 3, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, arrived on Parris Island for Marine Corps recruit training Jan. 3, 2017. As these recruits begin their transformation, they will spend the next 13 weeks dedicating themselves to earning the title Marine. Both companies are scheduled to graduate March 31, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)