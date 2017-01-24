This is a promo for Seeding Excellence. Seeding Excellence is the title of a two part episode that kicks of a new series produced by Army Media, Soldiers Broadcasting called "Soldiers". It follows a tank crew from Ft. Stewart as they prepare to for and compete in the Sullivan Cup the Army's bi-annual best tank crew competition. The series premiers on January 31st. The series aims to allow it's viewers to experience the often unseen human side of the Army's Soldiers, Families and Veterans.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|506603
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-GR441-294
|Filename:
|DOD_104022491
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MD, US
|Hometown:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|ALPHARETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BOONVILLE, MO, US
|Hometown:
|CANFIELD, OH, US
|Hometown:
|FREEPORT, IL, US
|Hometown:
|HANAPEPE, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KALAMAZOO, MI, US
|Hometown:
|PRATTVILLE, AL, US
|Hometown:
|SACO, ME, US
|Hometown:
|SHEBOYGAN, WI, US
This work, Seeding Excellence Promo, by Lance Milsted, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
