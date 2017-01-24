Seeding Excellence Promo

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a promo for Seeding Excellence. Seeding Excellence is the title of a two part episode that kicks of a new series produced by Army Media, Soldiers Broadcasting called "Soldiers". It follows a tank crew from Ft. Stewart as they prepare to for and compete in the Sullivan Cup the Army's bi-annual best tank crew competition. The series premiers on January 31st. The series aims to allow it's viewers to experience the often unseen human side of the Army's Soldiers, Families and Veterans.