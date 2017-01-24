(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seeding Excellence Promo

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Lance Milsted 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    This is a promo for Seeding Excellence. Seeding Excellence is the title of a two part episode that kicks of a new series produced by Army Media, Soldiers Broadcasting called "Soldiers". It follows a tank crew from Ft. Stewart as they prepare to for and compete in the Sullivan Cup the Army's bi-annual best tank crew competition. The series premiers on January 31st. The series aims to allow it's viewers to experience the often unseen human side of the Army's Soldiers, Families and Veterans.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:02
    Category: Commercials
    Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Hometown: ALPHARETTA, GA, US
    Hometown: BOONVILLE, MO, US
    Hometown: CANFIELD, OH, US
    Hometown: FREEPORT, IL, US
    Hometown: HANAPEPE, HI, US
    Hometown: KALAMAZOO, MI, US
    Hometown: PRATTVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: SACO, ME, US
    Hometown: SHEBOYGAN, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seeding Excellence Promo, by Lance Milsted, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tank
    Armor
    Ft. Stewart
    Sean Martin
    Ft. Benning
    M1A2
    SSG Jose Ibarra
    Sullivan Cup
    Roy Smith
    Lance Milsted
    Pete Ising
    Gorden R. Sullivan
    Todd Poison
    Justin Fauntleroy
    Cy Corona
    Donta Felton
    Matthew McLain
    William Bates
    Brandon Chapais

