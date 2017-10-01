(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Recruits Conquer Parris Island Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    After tying rope harnesses, recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, made their way to the top of the 47-foot tower for rappel training Jan. 10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. This training mimics descending from a helicopter skid or a building using a rope and harness. Delta Company is scheduled to graduate March 3, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506599
    VIRIN: 170110-M-VP563-001
    Filename: DOD_104022460
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Recruits Conquer Parris Island Rappel Tower, by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    drill
    USMC
    boot camp
    recruit
    Parris Island
    MCRD
    DI
    recruiter
    basic training
    graduation
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    drill instructor
    recruit training
    Parris
    Recruit Depot
    PI
    MCRD PI
    bootcamp
    ERR
    grad
    PISC
    Eastern Recruit Region

