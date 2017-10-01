After tying rope harnesses, recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, made their way to the top of the 47-foot tower for rappel training Jan. 10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. This training mimics descending from a helicopter skid or a building using a rope and harness. Delta Company is scheduled to graduate March 3, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506599
|VIRIN:
|170110-M-VP563-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022460
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Recruits Conquer Parris Island Rappel Tower, by Cpl Vanessa Austin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT