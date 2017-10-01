Marine Recruits Conquer Parris Island Rappel Tower

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506599" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After tying rope harnesses, recruits of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, made their way to the top of the 47-foot tower for rappel training Jan. 10, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. This training mimics descending from a helicopter skid or a building using a rope and harness. Delta Company is scheduled to graduate March 3, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Vanessa Austin)