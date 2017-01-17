(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.17.2017

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S Army Sgt. Robert Cavaco, assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, and Deputy Inspector Filippo Nicola, assigned to the Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice, talk about the training exercise with working dogs at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Jan. 17, 2017. Military Working Dog teams are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. The 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, joint training with Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice and Questura di Padova and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506596
    VIRIN: 170117-A-DO858-002
    Filename: DOD_104022310
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Italy
    working dogs
    drug
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S Army
    Vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    Davide Dalla Massara
    525th Military Working Dog Detachment
    Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice
    Sgt. Robert Cavaco
    Filippo Nicola
    explosive detection Questura di Padova

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT