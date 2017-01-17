U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506596" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army Sgt. Robert Cavaco, assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, and Deputy Inspector Filippo Nicola, assigned to the Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice, talk about the training exercise with working dogs at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Jan. 17, 2017. Military Working Dog teams are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. The 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, joint training with Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice and Questura di Padova and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/released)