U.S. and Italian Military Working Dogs

U.S Army Sgt. Robert Cavaco, assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, and Deputy Inspector Filippo Nicola, assigned to the Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice, talk about the training exercise with working dogs at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Jan. 17, 2017. Military Working Dog teams are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. The 525th Military Working Dog Detachment, joint training with Italian Police Squadra Cinofili K9 airport Venice and Questura di Padova and U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Army Video by Visual Information Specialist Davide Dalla Massara/released)
|01.17.2017
|01.24.2017 14:41
|Package
|506596
|170117-A-DO858-002
|DOD_104022310
|00:02:03
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
