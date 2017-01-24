The Defense Department announced a renewed effort to ensure veterans are aware of the opportunity to have their discharges and military records reviewed.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506595
|VIRIN:
|170124-N-GR168-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104022300
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD Announces New Outreach Efforts Regarding Discharges, Military Records, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT