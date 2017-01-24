(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD Announces New Outreach Efforts Regarding Discharges, Military Records

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    DoD News   

    The Defense Department announced a renewed effort to ensure veterans are aware of the opportunity to have their discharges and military records reviewed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506595
    VIRIN: 170124-N-GR168-001
    Filename: DOD_104022300
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Announces New Outreach Efforts Regarding Discharges, Military Records, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Veterans
    DoD News
    Defense TV
    Latest Video

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT