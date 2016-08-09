(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    As It Happened - The 9/11 Pentagon Attack

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2016

    Video by Jon Poindexter 

    DoD News   

    On September 11th, at 9:37 a.m., live audio from Air Traffic Control and 911 First Responders were recorded as the event at the Pentagon unfolded. It is now the soundtrack for this intense revisit to that fateful day. Follow American Airlines Flight 77 as it veers off course, tracked by ATC toward its deadly collision with the Pentagon. Listen and watch as 911 First Responders race to the scene. It's a moment in American History that will never be forgotten.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506581
    VIRIN: 160908-N-XT831-499
    Filename: DOD_104022196
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, As It Happened - The 9/11 Pentagon Attack, by Jon Poindexter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    9/11
    September 11th
    Air Traffic Control
    The Pentagon
    First Responder
    ATC
    American Airlines Flight 77
    Never Forget

