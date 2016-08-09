On September 11th, at 9:37 a.m., live audio from Air Traffic Control and 911 First Responders were recorded as the event at the Pentagon unfolded. It is now the soundtrack for this intense revisit to that fateful day. Follow American Airlines Flight 77 as it veers off course, tracked by ATC toward its deadly collision with the Pentagon. Listen and watch as 911 First Responders race to the scene. It's a moment in American History that will never be forgotten.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 11:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506581
|VIRIN:
|160908-N-XT831-499
|Filename:
|DOD_104022196
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, As It Happened - The 9/11 Pentagon Attack, by Jon Poindexter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
