As It Happened - The 9/11 Pentagon Attack

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506581" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On September 11th, at 9:37 a.m., live audio from Air Traffic Control and 911 First Responders were recorded as the event at the Pentagon unfolded. It is now the soundtrack for this intense revisit to that fateful day. Follow American Airlines Flight 77 as it veers off course, tracked by ATC toward its deadly collision with the Pentagon. Listen and watch as 911 First Responders race to the scene. It's a moment in American History that will never be forgotten.