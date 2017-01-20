(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Take to the Water

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion take to the water and participate in a beach landing operation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 2, 2017. Amphibious assault vehicles made their way to the USS New York, where they practiced loading and offloading equipment through ship-to-shore movements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506578
    VIRIN: 170120-M-QJ765-640
    Filename: DOD_104022145
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Take to the Water, by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    battalion
    Beach
    America
    AAV
    PAO
    I MEF
    Atlantic Ocean
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    USA
    2nd Marine Division
    Assault Amphibian
    III MEF
    tracks
    Grunt
    POG
    Marine Recruiting
    YAT YAS
    2nd AABN
    Michael Harting
    tubine

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT