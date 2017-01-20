Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion take to the water and participate in a beach landing operation at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 2, 2017. Amphibious assault vehicles made their way to the USS New York, where they practiced loading and offloading equipment through ship-to-shore movements.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506578
|VIRIN:
|170120-M-QJ765-640
|Filename:
|DOD_104022145
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion Take to the Water, by LCpl Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT