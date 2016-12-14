2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge teams demonstrate their counter-SUAS designs to Air Force Research Laboratory commander Maj. Gen. Robert D. McMurry, Jr. in the Nevada desert. The 2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge was to develop, acquire and test countermeasures for small unmanned aerial systems or SUAS.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506567
|VIRIN:
|161214-F-JV466-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104021948
|Length:
|00:12:41
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge, Demonstration Day, by John Harrington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT