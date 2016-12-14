(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge, Demonstration Day

    NV, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2016

    Video by John Harrington 

    88th Air Base Wing

    2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge teams demonstrate their counter-SUAS designs to Air Force Research Laboratory commander Maj. Gen. Robert D. McMurry, Jr. in the Nevada desert. The 2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge was to develop, acquire and test countermeasures for small unmanned aerial systems or SUAS.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 AFRL Commander's Challenge, Demonstration Day, by John Harrington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

