    Hotel Company PFT

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Debra Rookus 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment conduct a mock Physical Fitness Test (PFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2017. The mock PFT was made to monitor the recruits progress through training. It consists of pull-ups, crunches, and a timed 3-mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Debra S. Rookus/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506535
    VIRIN: 170119-M-WH535-001
    Filename: DOD_104021790
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company PFT, by LCpl Debra Rookus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    exercise
    drill instructor
    phase 1
    green on green
    Marine Corps Physical Fitness Program

