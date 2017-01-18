U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment conduct a mock Physical Fitness Test (PFT) at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2017. The mock PFT was made to monitor the recruits progress through training. It consists of pull-ups, crunches, and a timed 3-mile run. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Debra S. Rookus/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506535
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-WH535-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104021790
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hotel Company PFT, by LCpl Debra Rookus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT