370 AEAG Power Pro

Most jobs require electrical power and when deployed to an austere location, power is usually supplied by generators. Staff Sergeant Abraham Wanner is the power production Airman at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq and he maintains the generators that supply power to an important group of Airmen.