Most jobs require electrical power and when deployed to an austere location, power is usually supplied by generators. Staff Sergeant Abraham Wanner is the power production Airman at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq and he maintains the generators that supply power to an important group of Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 08:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506528
|VIRIN:
|170123-F-HT312-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104021759
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 370 AEAG Power Pro, by TSgt Lance Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT