    Training exercise with M4A1 rifles

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.17.2017

    Video by Matthias Fruth 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct a training exercise with M4A1 rifles at the 7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command’s Range 102 Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Matthias Fruth)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 02:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506521
    VIRIN: 170117-A-EO786-026
    Filename: DOD_104021467
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training exercise with M4A1 rifles, by Matthias Fruth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Germany
    TSC
    Grafenwoehr
    JMTC
    18th Military Police Brigade
    Training Area
    GTA
    M4A1

