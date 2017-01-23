(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton Flood Areas Aerial View

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Cpl. Brian Bekkala 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    United States Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton endures a massive storm causing roads to close. Police and Fire departments advise Marines and Civilians to drive safely. (Released/US Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506501
    VIRIN: 170123-M-GR217-001
    Filename: DOD_104017295
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Flood Areas Aerial View, by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

