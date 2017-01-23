United States Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton endures a massive storm causing roads to close. Police and Fire departments advise Marines and Civilians to drive safely. (Released/US Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506501
|VIRIN:
|170123-M-GR217-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104017295
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Flood Areas Aerial View, by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
