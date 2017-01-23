United States Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton becomes flooded as roads become closed off. Police and fire department advise Marines and civilians to drive safely.
|01.23.2017
|01.23.2017 19:15
|B-Roll
|506476
|170123-M-PK157-001
|DOD_104017093
|00:01:55
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Flood Areas, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
