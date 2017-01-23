(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton Flood Areas

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    United States Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton becomes flooded as roads become closed off. Police and fire department advise Marines and civilians to drive safely.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506476
    VIRIN: 170123-M-PK157-001
    Filename: DOD_104017093
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Flood Areas, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    Video
    Flooding
    Floods
    Com Cam
    Combat Camera
    Flood
    Marine Corps Base
    B-roll
    MCB
    Camp Pen
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCIWEST
    weather conditions
    LCpl Francisco Diaz
    Camp Pendleton Floods
    Vandergrift Flooded
    Vandergrift Flooding
    Flooding on Vandergrift
    LCpl Diaz
    LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr.
    news footage
    weather news

