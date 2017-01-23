TORNADO-SOTT

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LEAD IN - Pine Belt residents and business owners picking up the pieces after a deadly tornado say it lifts their spirits to see the Mississippi National Guard lending a hand.

{VO} -More than a dozen members of the 890th (8-90th) Engineer Battalion which is based in Gulfport spent today in Petal and Hattiesburg providing assistance to the police departments. A tornado touched down in the city over the weekend causing extensive damage.

Guardsmen are directing traffic and also manning checkpoints for areas restricted to property owners and emergency crews. Soldiers also stood watch over some heavily damaged businesses to prevent looting.

Business owners and employees at this shopping center said shortly after the tornado hit, they were targeted by thieves coming to take what little they have left. So they are thankful for the Guard’s presence.

Nicolas Mullins – Superior Vape Company Owner “For you guys to come in and just take over and watch everything for us, it just means the world. I’m probably speaking for everybody in this strip mall. I know Mr. Corry Brick, the landlord here. He appreciates it. I know the guys at Fox’s really appreciate it. Everybody here does. It’s a total loss for all of us. We’re all pretty devastated here. Just means the world. Thank you guys.

Nicolas Mullins “People were just plundering through seeing what they could find and just take for themselves. If you wanted something left over, you could have at least asked and I would have gave it to you. But the way the world is now your house could be on fire and people could steal the stuff out of your back yard. Just the way it is. It means the world for these guys to sit here and not let people just take your stuff. “

Jacob Bookout – Petal Resident “Just to see the support that we’re getting. Everywhere from the police to the National Guard. The Red Cross coming through dropping off food. The churches coming through dropping off food, it definitely does lift the spirits.”



[TAG] Guardsmen from Laurel, Philadelphia, and Camp Shelby are also providing support to the Petal Police Department with traffic control and presence patrol operations.