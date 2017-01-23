(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TORNADO VO

    MS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by A. Danielle Thomas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    LEAD IN - Pine Belt residents and business owners picking up the pieces after a deadly tornado say it lifts their spirits to see the Mississippi National Guard lending a hand.

    (VO) - More than a dozen members of the 890th (8-90th) Engineer Battalion which is based in Gulfport spent today in Petal and Hattiesburg providing assistance to the police departments. A tornado touched down in the city over the weekend causing extensive damage.
    Guardsmen are directing traffic and also manning checkpoints for areas restricted to property owners and emergency crews. Soldiers also stood watch over some heavily damaged businesses to prevent looting.
    Business owners and employees at this shopping center said shortly after the tornado hit, they were targeted by thieves coming to take what little they have left. So they are thankful for the Guard’s presence.
    [TAG] Guardsmen from Laurel, Philadelphia, and Camp Shelby are also providing support to the Petal Police Department with traffic control and presence patrol operations.

    Petal; Nicolas Mullis- Business Owner; Jacob Bookout – Petal Resident

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506468
    VIRIN: 170123-A-LV709-001
    Filename: DOD_104017010
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: MS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TORNADO VO, by A. Danielle Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mississippi National Guard

