Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

The 37th Bomb Squadron launched five jets from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 20, 2017, to take part in Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev.
|01.23.2017
|01.23.2017 18:11
|Package
|506461
|170123-F-KN558-001
|DOD_104016913
|00:01:33
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
