    Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Randahl Jenson 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 37th Bomb Squadron launched five jets from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Jan. 20, 2017, to take part in Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis AFB, Nev.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 18:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506461
    VIRIN: 170123-F-KN558-001
    Filename: DOD_104016913
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth launches to Red Flag 17-1, by A1C Randahl Jenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-1 bomber
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    28th Bomb Wing
    Ellsworth AFB

