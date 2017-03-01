Hotel Company – Martial arts Qualification – Jan. 3, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Hotel Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, passed another graduation requirement by earning their tan belts Jan. 3, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The tan belt is the first belt level in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program and one of seven graduation requirements. Recruits practice regularly during the first four weeks of training to build a solid martial arts foundation. Hotel Company is scheduled to graduate March 10, 2017. (Video by Lance Cpl. Carlin Warren)