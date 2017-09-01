Marines and F-35B Lightning IIs with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 began their flight from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 9, 2017. The squadron officially transferred to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as it transitioned through Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, en route to MCAS Iwakuni.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 17:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506446
|VIRIN:
|170109-M-QU349-934
|Filename:
|DOD_104016412
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA-121 Completes Move to MCAS Iwakuni, by Sgt Lillian Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT