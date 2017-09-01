(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA-121 Completes Move to MCAS Iwakuni

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lillian Stephens 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines and F-35B Lightning IIs with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 began their flight from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 9, 2017. The squadron officially transferred to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing as it transitioned through Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, en route to MCAS Iwakuni.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-121 Completes Move to MCAS Iwakuni, by Sgt Lillian Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

