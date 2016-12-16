(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Worship Service Nov. 13, 2016

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2016

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Boyd 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    The U.S. Marine Corps hosts the annual Marine Corps worship service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2016. The Marine Corps annual worship service is used as a time for reflection for the the Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Varnell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506444
    VIRIN: 161216-M-UT447-0001
    Filename: DOD_104016395
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Worship Service Nov. 13, 2016, by Sgt Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Veterans Day
    Marine Corps
    Rear Adm. Brent W. Scott
    Marine Corps Worship Service
    CMC and SMMC

    • LEAVE A COMMENT