The U.S. Marine Corps hosts the annual Marine Corps worship service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2016. The Marine Corps annual worship service is used as a time for reflection for the the Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Varnell)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 16:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506444
|VIRIN:
|161216-M-UT447-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104016395
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Worship Service Nov. 13, 2016, by Sgt Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
