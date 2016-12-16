Marine Corps Worship Service Nov. 13, 2016

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506444" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Marine Corps hosts the annual Marine Corps worship service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2016. The Marine Corps annual worship service is used as a time for reflection for the the Marines who gave the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Christopher J. Varnell)