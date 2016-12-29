U.S. Marine Corps hosts the annual Marine Corps Birthday Worship Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 13, 2016, Washington D.C. The Marine Corps annual birthday worship service is used as a time for reflection for the the Marines who gave the ultimate sacrafice. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Gregory D. Boyd, Cpl. Dominic A. Helton and Cpl. August J. Light)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 16:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506442
|VIRIN:
|161229-M-DW556-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104016393
|Length:
|00:52:23
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Birthday Worship Service Nov. 13, 2016, by Sgt Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT