Marine Corps Birthday Worship Service Nov. 13, 2016

U.S. Marine Corps hosts the annual Marine Corps Birthday Worship Service at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 13, 2016, Washington D.C. The Marine Corps annual birthday worship service is used as a time for reflection for the the Marines who gave the ultimate sacrafice. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Sgt. Gregory D. Boyd, Cpl. Dominic A. Helton and Cpl. August J. Light)