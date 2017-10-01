Ice Rescue Lake Champlain

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506411" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Weston and Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Balmer explain how they train for ice rescue search and rescue cases on Lake Champlain, and what safety precautions individuals should take if they are going out on the ice for recreation.