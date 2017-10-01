Ice Rescue Lake Champlain

Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Weston and Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Balmer explain how they train for ice rescue search and rescue cases on Lake Champlain, and what safety precautions individuals should take if they are going out on the ice for recreation.
01.10.2017
01.23.2017
Package
506411
170118-G-SI450-1001
DOD_104016092
00:02:22
BURLINGTON, VT, US
