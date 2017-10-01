(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ice Rescue Lake Champlain

    BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Weston and Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Balmer explain how they train for ice rescue search and rescue cases on Lake Champlain, and what safety precautions individuals should take if they are going out on the ice for recreation.

    Ice Rescue on Lake Champlain

    USCG
    Ice rescue
    cold weather
    training
    dry suits
    Coast Guard Station Burlington
    zero below

