    Scott Air Force Base: A Century of Service

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lorna Booze 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Scott Air Force Base's story began in the expansive fields of Illinois in 1917, as a small flying station. Now it represents a joint force showcase team and in 2017 we celebrate our 100th year of service to the Nation.

