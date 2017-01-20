F-15E Strike Eagle flight crew at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base are briefed and walk out to the flight line to participate in the monthly Razor Talon Exercise. Maintainers and pilots prep and inspect the aircraft .The jets taxi down the flight line and take off.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506382
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-FU646-437
|Filename:
|DOD_104015895
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Razor Talon, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
