    Razor Talon

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Airman Shawna Keyes 

    4th Fighter Wing

    F-15E Strike Eagle flight crew at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base are briefed and walk out to the flight line to participate in the monthly Razor Talon Exercise. Maintainers and pilots prep and inspect the aircraft .The jets taxi down the flight line and take off.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506382
    VIRIN: 170120-F-FU646-437
    Filename: DOD_104015895
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razor Talon, by Amn Shawna Keyes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    seymour johnson
    aircraft
    f-15E
    exercise
    strike eagle
    razor talon

