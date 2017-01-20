video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506382" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

F-15E Strike Eagle flight crew at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base are briefed and walk out to the flight line to participate in the monthly Razor Talon Exercise. Maintainers and pilots prep and inspect the aircraft .The jets taxi down the flight line and take off.