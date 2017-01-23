(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for January 23, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    Mattis Takes Oath as 26th Secretary of Defense, GHWB Carrier Strike Group Departs for Deployment

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 12:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506374
    VIRIN: 170123-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_104015887
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for January 23, 2017, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailor
    oath of office
    All Hands Update
    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
    James Mattis
    GHWBCSG
    Secretary of Defense James Mattis
    Vice President Micheal Pence

    • LEAVE A COMMENT