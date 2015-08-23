This video is a compilation of the major training events from CSTX 86-15-03. This CSTX was hosted by the 86th Training Division at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, in August 2015.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506369
|VIRIN:
|150823-A-DR075-482
|Filename:
|DOD_104015864
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSTX 86-15-03 End of Exercise Video, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
