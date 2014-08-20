End of exercise compilation video for CSXT 86-14-02. This exercise was hosted by the 86th Training Division, at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, August 2014.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2014
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506367
|VIRIN:
|140820-A-DR075-416
|Filename:
|DOD_104015862
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CSXT 86-14-02 End of Exercise Video, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT