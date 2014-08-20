(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSXT 86-14-02 End of Exercise Video

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2014

    Video by Spc. John Russell 

    86th Training Division

    End of exercise compilation video for CSXT 86-14-02. This exercise was hosted by the 86th Training Division, at Fort McCoy Wisconsin, August 2014.

    Date Taken: 08.20.2014
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506367
    VIRIN: 140820-A-DR075-416
    Filename: DOD_104015862
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSXT 86-14-02 End of Exercise Video, by SPC John Russell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Combat Camera
    ComCam
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX
    CSTX
    84th Training Command
    86th Training Division
    Road to Ready

