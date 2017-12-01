Members of the 153rd Emergency Management office conducted a field training exercise where airmen responded to an unknown substance which was simulated as a biological agent. The emergency management personnel practiced mitigation techniques in protective gear.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 10:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506355
|VIRIN:
|170112-Z-JX155-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104015736
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 153rd Airlift Wing Emergency Management Trains in the Field, by SSgt Jessica Renz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
