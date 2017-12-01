(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    153rd Airlift Wing Emergency Management Trains in the Field

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Renz 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 153rd Emergency Management office conducted a field training exercise where airmen responded to an unknown substance which was simulated as a biological agent. The emergency management personnel practiced mitigation techniques in protective gear.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506355
    VIRIN: 170112-Z-JX155-001
    Filename: DOD_104015736
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 153rd Airlift Wing Emergency Management Trains in the Field, by SSgt Jessica Renz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    emergency management
    CBRN

