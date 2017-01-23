(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BASEOPS' Virtual Industry Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Video by William Farrow and Michael May

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville Center

    The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville's BASEOPS Program is sponsoring a virtual industry day to provide information and assistance to small businesses interested in submitting proposals for performing work for the 88th Regional Support Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506351
    VIRIN: 170123-A-QY194-484
    Filename: DOD_104015720
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASEOPS' Virtual Industry Day, by William Farrow and Michael May, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Huntsville Center
    PTAC
    BASEOPS
    Virtual Industry Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT