The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville's BASEOPS Program is sponsoring a virtual industry day to provide information and assistance to small businesses interested in submitting proposals for performing work for the 88th Regional Support Command.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 10:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506351
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-QY194-484
|Filename:
|DOD_104015720
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BASEOPS' Virtual Industry Day, by William Farrow and Michael May, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
