(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Melrose Range Night Drop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryann Holzapfel and Airman 1st Class Brendan Miller

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    BRoll footage of air drops occurring at Air Force Melrose Range at night.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506341
    VIRIN: 170111-F-RH045-001
    Filename: DOD_104015659
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Melrose Range Night Drop, by A1C Ryann Holzapfel and A1C Brendan Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NIGHT SHOOT
    AAFES
    CANNON
    CANNON AFB
    AFSOC
    SPECIAL OPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT