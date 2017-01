video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/506332" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ESTONIA 01.23.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

Every year in Estonia thousands of young men are called up to complete a compulsory 8- or 11-month military service. Providing they are physically and mentally capable, conscripts undergo intense training under the watchful eye of military instructors. We follow one small unit of conscripts as they undergo day and night-time operations deep in the Estonian countryside