    USS Green Bay (LPD 20): THE Ship To Be At!

    JAPAN

    01.23.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Kotico 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    ENS Ben Paddock, 1st Division Officer aboard USS Green Bay (LPD 20), explains why he chose to go to Green Bay and how he's benefitted since.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 07:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506308
    VIRIN: 160123-N-AE545-001
    Filename: DOD_104015365
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20): THE Ship To Be At!, by PO2 Gabriel Kotico, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)
    SEVENTH Fleet

