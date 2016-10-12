Parade in the city street, wreath laying on General Georges Patton memorial and General Anthony McAulifte, and throwing "nuts" from balcony of the city hallf
Participants of ceremony : U.S. Army Garrison Benelux delegation, Belgian soldiers of 1st Artillery Bastogne's regiment, General Curtis M. Scaparrotti (Supreme Commander Allied Europe), Ms. Denise Bauer (Ambassador of U.S. America in Belgium), Benoit Lutgen (Mayor of Bastogne), and WW2 American veteran Everett G. Andrew, Robert Izumi, Vince Speranza during the 72th anniversary of World War2 Battle of Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016.
Nuts: Answer of General Anthony McAulifte to the German demand for surrender after the encirclement of American troops.(U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 05:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506305
|VIRIN:
|161210-A-RX599-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_104015266
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|BASTOGNE, WLX, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WW2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT