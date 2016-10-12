WW2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Parade in the city street, wreath laying on General Georges Patton memorial and General Anthony McAulifte, and throwing "nuts" from balcony of the city hallf

Participants of ceremony : U.S. Army Garrison Benelux delegation, Belgian soldiers of 1st Artillery Bastogne's regiment, General Curtis M. Scaparrotti (Supreme Commander Allied Europe), Ms. Denise Bauer (Ambassador of U.S. America in Belgium), Benoit Lutgen (Mayor of Bastogne), and WW2 American veteran Everett G. Andrew, Robert Izumi, Vince Speranza during the 72th anniversary of World War2 Battle of Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016.

Nuts: Answer of General Anthony McAulifte to the German demand for surrender after the encirclement of American troops.(U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)