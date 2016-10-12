(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WW2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne

    BASTOGNE, WLX, BELGIUM

    12.10.2016

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Static and dynamic display of WW2 american vehicles around the "Mardasson" museum of Battle of Ardennes and inside the Bastogne Barracks during the 72th anniversary of World War2 Battle of Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016.
    Bastogne Barracks is the interpretation center of WW2, detachment of Royal museum Belgium Army.(U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 05:09
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, WW2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

