WW2 Battle of Bulge's commemoration in Bastogne

Static and dynamic display of WW2 american vehicles around the "Mardasson" museum of Battle of Ardennes and inside the Bastogne Barracks during the 72th anniversary of World War2 Battle of Bulge, in Bastogne, Belgium, Dec 10, 2016.

Bastogne Barracks is the interpretation center of WW2, detachment of Royal museum Belgium Army.(U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pascal Demeuldre)